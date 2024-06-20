Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FC. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.77 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 48,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 54.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

