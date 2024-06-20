Frax Price Index Share Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $29.25 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC on exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $29.25 million and $4,538.96 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,140,904 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

