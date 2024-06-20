Fred Schwarzer Sells 4,164 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
IGM Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $7.24 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
