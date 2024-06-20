Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Oliver White Acquires 2,186 Shares of Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) insider Oliver White bought 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £1,792.52 ($2,277.66).

Funding Circle Stock Performance

LON:FCH opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.07) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.03. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.80 ($1.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £280.03 million, a P/E ratio of -767.27 and a beta of 0.88.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

