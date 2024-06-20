Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Oliver White Acquires 2,186 Shares of Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) insider Oliver White bought 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £1,792.52 ($2,277.66).
Funding Circle Stock Performance
LON:FCH opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.07) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.03. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.80 ($1.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £280.03 million, a P/E ratio of -767.27 and a beta of 0.88.
About Funding Circle
