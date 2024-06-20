Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.37.

Several research firms recently commented on FUTU. CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Futu by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Futu by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,418 shares during the period. HCEP Management Ltd raised its stake in Futu by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 109,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Futu by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 597,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,497 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000.

FUTU opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25. Futu has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $81.86.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Futu will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

