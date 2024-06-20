FY2024 Earnings Forecast for argenx SE Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Get argenx alerts:

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a report released on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($4.42) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.40). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $522.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.68.

argenx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARGX opened at $377.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.86 and its 200-day moving average is $388.01. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 420.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.