FY2025 EPS Estimates for ECD Automotive Design, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ECDA)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for ECD Automotive Design in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for ECD Automotive Design’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

ECD Automotive Design Stock Down 3.5 %

ECD Automotive Design stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. ECD Automotive Design has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECDA. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ECD Automotive Design during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in ECD Automotive Design during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ECD Automotive Design during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

