Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $4.89. Gaia shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 16,435 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $111.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

