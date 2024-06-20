Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Shares Down 3%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. 455,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 355,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GANX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley bought 30,000 shares of Gain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

