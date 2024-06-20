GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $25.22

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $24.58. GameStop shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 7,302,401 shares traded.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GameStop Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 308.79 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $346,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 659.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 121,328 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 180,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

