GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,292 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZION

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.