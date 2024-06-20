GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $273.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.32 and a 200-day moving average of $266.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

