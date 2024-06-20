GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 4,521 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

