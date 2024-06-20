GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 969 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.53 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $215,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

