GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

