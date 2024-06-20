GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 112.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 70.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.67. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About CF Industries



CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

