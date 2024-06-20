GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 104,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

