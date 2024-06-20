GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 231 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,969 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.