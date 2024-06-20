GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 156.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

