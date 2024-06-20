GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO stock opened at $184.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Profile



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

