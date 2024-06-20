GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PM opened at $101.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

