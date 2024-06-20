GAMMA Investing LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $852.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.62, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $721.13 and a 200-day moving average of $677.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

