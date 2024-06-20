GAMMA Investing LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU opened at $115.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $121.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

