GAMMA Investing LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Visa by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,083,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $709,140,000 after acquiring an additional 723,521 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $273.62 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.98 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $500.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

