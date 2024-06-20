GAMMA Investing LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,348,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,694,000 after purchasing an additional 538,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,558,000 after purchasing an additional 317,081 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 284,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,655,000 after purchasing an additional 233,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $334.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.88.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,740 shares of company stock worth $19,656,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

