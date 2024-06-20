GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Global Payments by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $92.21 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $122.75.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

