GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,642,000 after buying an additional 189,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 561,020 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,771 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Halliburton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

HAL opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

