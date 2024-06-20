GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IBHH opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

About iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

