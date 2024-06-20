GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 22 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,973.18 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,605.00 and a 52-week high of $3,989.12. The company has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,689.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3,588.71.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

