GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 330 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after acquiring an additional 115,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,275,000 after purchasing an additional 159,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,923,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,524,000 after acquiring an additional 96,787 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.23 and its 200 day moving average is $121.60. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.