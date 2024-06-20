GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 51,967 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 1,794.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 924,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,200,000 after buying an additional 876,113 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

IBHF opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1424 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

