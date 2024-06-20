GateToken Price Hits $8.14 on Top Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $758.89 million and $2.57 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.14 or 0.00012312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,157.56 or 1.00039733 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00080403 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,204,412 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,204,401.02291955 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.12682969 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,799,231.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

