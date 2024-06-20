GBS (NYSE:GBS) Shares Down 2.1%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 27,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
GBS Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.
About GBS
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.
