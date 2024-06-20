General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $177.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.27.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

General Electric stock opened at $164.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.38. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

