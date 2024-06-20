Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Genfit Stock Up 1.3 %

Genfit stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Genfit has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Genfit in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genfit

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genfit stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) by 2,229.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,823 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.17% of Genfit worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

See Also

