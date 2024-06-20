Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of GMAB opened at $25.80 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $42.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

