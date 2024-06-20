Geoffrey Keyser Purchases 3,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00.
Shares of AAV opened at C$10.32 on Thursday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.74 and a twelve month high of C$11.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current year.
Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
