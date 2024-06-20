George Mcconnell Daniel Sells 5,665 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10.

North West Trading Down 1.4 %

NWC opened at C$41.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The North West Company Inc. has a one year low of C$29.58 and a one year high of C$43.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.28.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$643.11 million during the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North West Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

NWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on North West from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. CIBC upped their price target on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.60.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

