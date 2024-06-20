GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Set at C$66.00 by ATB Capital

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) received a C$66.00 price objective from investment analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL ENVIRON-TS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.10.
