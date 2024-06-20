Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODO) Shares Up 0.1%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.14. 5,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 7,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

