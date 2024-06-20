Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Global Ship Lease Stock Performance
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.
