Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Position Lowered by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 571,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $701,000.

GSLC opened at $107.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $107.78.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

