Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) & Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Head to Head Contrast

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Free Report) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Kuboo has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kuboo and Grab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A Grab 0 0 7 0 3.00

Profitability

Grab has a consensus target price of $5.07, suggesting a potential upside of 43.67%.

This table compares Kuboo and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A Grab -11.86% -4.62% -3.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kuboo and Grab’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grab $2.49 billion 5.57 -$434.00 million ($0.07) -50.43

Kuboo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Grab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

