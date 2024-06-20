Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of -130.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn ($1.64) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -36.6%.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of GPMT stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.
Insider Activity at Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on GPMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Granite Point Mortgage Trust
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Point Mortgage Trust
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Lennar Stock: A Prime Opportunity for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- ARM Holdings’ Stock Meteoric Rise: Is It a Buy or Overbought?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Rocket Lab Stock Jumps 40%: Analysts Fuel Growing Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.