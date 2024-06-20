Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of -130.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn ($1.64) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -36.6%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Insider Activity at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $83,243.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Granite Point Mortgage Trust

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.