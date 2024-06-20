Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Gap Down to $59.21

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.21, but opened at $57.59. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 482,169 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

