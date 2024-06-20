Guggenheim Increases Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $20.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.

XPOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:XPOF opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $723.48 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.03. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 50.2% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

