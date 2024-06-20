Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) vs. Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Financial Review

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Guidewire Software and Tenet Fintech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 1 1 11 0 2.77 Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guidewire Software presently has a consensus price target of $129.23, indicating a potential downside of 4.63%. Given Guidewire Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Guidewire Software is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $905.34 million 12.37 -$111.86 million ($0.13) -1,042.30 Tenet Fintech Group $31.17 million 0.26 -$56.91 million ($0.48) -0.12

This table compares Guidewire Software and Tenet Fintech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tenet Fintech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guidewire Software. Guidewire Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenet Fintech Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Guidewire Software and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software -1.11% -1.19% -0.74% Tenet Fintech Group -224.05% -45.79% -34.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Guidewire Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guidewire Software beats Tenet Fintech Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; and Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes. Further, it provides Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers Guidewire Predict, a P&C-specific machine-learning platform; Guidewire HazardHub that allows insurers to understand, assess, price, and manage property risk; Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Compare, and Guidewire Explore cloud-native applications; and Guidewire Cyence, a cyber-risk economic modeling product. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

