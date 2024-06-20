Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 795,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNRG. TheStreet lowered Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley upgraded Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HNRG

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Hallador Energy stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $279.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $109.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 128,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 809,238 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.