HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

CleanSpark Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CleanSpark by 36.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in CleanSpark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

