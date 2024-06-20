HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $31,606.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,104 shares in the company, valued at $285,222.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,580 shares of company stock worth $102,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 265,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.